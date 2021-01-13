Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$76.56.

MEQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$710,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.22.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The company had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

