Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 107097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

MDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$604,001.09 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

