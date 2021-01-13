Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 107097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

MDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$604,001.09 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

About Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.