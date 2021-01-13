Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.20. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,349,529 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNK. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 557.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 134.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 94,941 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 153.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 206,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 125,154 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 6.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines.

