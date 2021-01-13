Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Up 104.8% in December

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,828. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 62.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 31,887 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $133,606.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Manhattan Bridge Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

