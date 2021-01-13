Manna Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 491% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,655.94 or 0.98266122 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002561 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,907,791 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

