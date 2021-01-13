ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

