Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$24.50 at Evercore

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Evercore from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.80.

MFC traded up C$0.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.40. 4,190,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$12.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.78.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

