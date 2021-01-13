MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $87,511.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00110147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062710 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00059823 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

