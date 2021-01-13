Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1374645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.34.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.1973224 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

