Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (MGW.V) (CVE:MGW) Trading 777.8% Higher

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (MGW.V) (CVE:MGW)’s share price traded up 777.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (MGW.V) Company Profile (CVE:MGW)

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

