Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

MRO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,144,523. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.40. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

