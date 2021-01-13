Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) vs. International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Head-To-Head Review

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marchex and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -31.65% -11.97% -8.84% International Money Express 8.65% 52.83% 15.07%

Volatility & Risk

Marchex has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marchex and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $106.13 million 0.84 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -226.00 International Money Express $319.60 million 1.91 $19.61 million $0.82 19.52

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marchex and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 International Money Express 0 3 4 0 2.57

Marchex presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.93%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than International Money Express.

Summary

International Money Express beats Marchex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

