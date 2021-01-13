Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 1,327,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,132,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.05.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

