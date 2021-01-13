MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb Sells 5,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

MarineMax stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. 361,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,764. The company has a market cap of $932.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MarineMax by 426.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

