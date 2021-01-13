Mark Neumann Sells 9,684 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $310,081.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,157.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60.

ITCI stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after buying an additional 1,748,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

