Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.20. Marker Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 7,120 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

