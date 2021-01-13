MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.73.

Shares of MKTX opened at $528.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $555.75 and its 200 day moving average is $520.44. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.