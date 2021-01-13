Marlin Trading Up 22.1% This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Marlin token can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $14.23 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00239234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,321.48 or 0.86261625 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

