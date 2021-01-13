Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.0210

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $487,157.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00384204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.73 or 0.04161931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 921,105,125 coins and its circulating supply is 464,079,970 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.