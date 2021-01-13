Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $139.36

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.36 and traded as low as $128.00. Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 4,537 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.84. The stock has a market cap of £103.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.06.

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) Company Profile (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.