Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $314.81 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.89 and a 200 day moving average of $243.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.