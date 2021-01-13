Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 173750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRE. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 million and a P/E ratio of -59.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$966.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

