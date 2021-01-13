Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology Group worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 196,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock worth $4,528,495 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

