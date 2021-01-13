Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of exceed $3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. Masimo also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.46 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.43.
NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $276.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,213. Masimo has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.93.
In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,781 shares of company stock valued at $50,364,663. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
