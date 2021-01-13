Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of exceed $3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. Masimo also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.43.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $276.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,213. Masimo has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,781 shares of company stock valued at $50,364,663. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

