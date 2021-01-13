Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. Masimo also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.46 EPS.

MASI stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.27. 195,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.93. Masimo has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.43.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,781 shares of company stock valued at $50,364,663 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

