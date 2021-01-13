Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Fruth Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,228,000 after buying an additional 265,070 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

Shares of MA traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.90. 175,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.64 and a 200-day moving average of $329.23. The stock has a market cap of $345.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

