Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.61.

NYSE:MA opened at $342.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

