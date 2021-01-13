Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.18.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.