Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $415.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $315.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.18.

Mastercard stock opened at $342.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

