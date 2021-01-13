Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE MTDR opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after purchasing an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 188,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

