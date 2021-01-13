Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Down 47.4% This Week

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $197,443.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 47.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00390282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.