Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Gap Up to $12.23

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $16.62. Matrix Service shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 4,105 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $397.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 200.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 369,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Matrix Service by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

