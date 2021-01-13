MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX) Stock Price Up 3.3%

MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 81,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 80,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

About MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX)

MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc provides horizontal and directional drilling equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Directional Drilling and Land Based Contract Drilling. The company als offers oilfield services in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MATRRIX Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MATRRIX Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.