Matthew J. Norden Sells 3,750 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 96.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 2U by 388.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in 2U by 44.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.