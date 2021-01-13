Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 20,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew J. Reintjes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of YETI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $1,466,725.47.

YETI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.84. 634,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,397. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 102.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

