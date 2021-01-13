Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 74445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.