McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Raised by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,966,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

