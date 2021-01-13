McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.09. 1,994,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

