McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 143.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.60. 4,368,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,421. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48.

