Mchain (MAR) Trading Down 56% This Week

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 34.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 56% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $15,826.82 and $238.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006610 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002699 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005595 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000748 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.