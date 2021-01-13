Medamerica Properties (OTCMKTS:MAMP) Shares Up 11.6%

Medamerica Properties Inc (OTCMKTS:MAMP) shot up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Medamerica Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAMP)

MedAmerica Properties Inc, a real estate management company, focuses on investing in commercial real estate properties in the United States. It focuses to acquire medical office buildings. The company was formerly known as Banyan Rail Services Inc and changed its name to MedAmerica Properties Inc in June 2017.

