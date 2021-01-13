MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $64,661.07 and $62.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001388 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

