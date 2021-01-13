MediShares (MDS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $340,277.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $340,277.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

