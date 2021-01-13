MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Major Shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. Sells 1,364,351 Shares

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 1,364,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $272,870.20. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wicklow Capital Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 9,748,392 shares of MedMen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $1,657,226.64.

OTCMKTS MMNFF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. MedMen Enterprises Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.