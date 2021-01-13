MenaPay (MPAY) Market Cap Tops $1.80 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 83.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $70,245.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00375959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.12 or 0.04137030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

