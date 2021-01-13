Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 45,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 10,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Mercari Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCARY)

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

