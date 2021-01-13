Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,612,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.