Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,612,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

