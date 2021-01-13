Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

