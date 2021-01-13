Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Down 5.4%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.30. 829,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 516,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The company has a market cap of $82.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 699.6% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,220,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,938 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $350,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

